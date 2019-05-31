Reports: 30-goal Real Madrid attacker considering PSG move after contract spurn

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema is reportedly unhappy at not being offered a new contract despite notching up 30 goals and is eyeing a move away to PSG in the transfer window.

Karim Benzema’s attacking thrust was one of Real Madrid’s lone bright spots in an otherwise chastening season as he finished up with 30 goals and 11 assists to his name.

However, his goalscoring exploits have done little to persuade club president Florentino Perez to have a sit down with the Frenchman and discuss new terms, with his current contract expiring in 2021.

Perez, according to the report by Don Balon, is busy securing the transfers of Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy while also attempting to resolve the Sergio Ramos situation.

As a result, Benzema reportedly feels overlooked and has one eye on a move to PSG as the French club contemplate a replacement for Edinson Cavani.

The forward feels that he deserves to be on the same wages as the likes of Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Marcelo, all of whom have endured less than spectacular seasons.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Real Madrid will eventually get to Karim Benzema’s contract as he is one of Florentino Perez’s favourites. Just, they have an extremely busy summer ahead to negotiate first, with numerous incomings and outgoings.