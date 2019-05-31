Reports: Manchester United set price for misfiring attacker as Serie A giants circle

According to the latest reports, Manchester United have set a price tag on their star attacker Romelu Lukaku, as Serie A giants Inter Milan have expressed considerable interest over him in the past couple of months.

Metro reports that the Red Devils will demand at least £80million for the Belgian this summer. United themselves are looking to replace the player and they have even told him that he can leave Old Trafford as he is not deemed suitable for the brand of football that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to develop at the club.

Lukaku was the subject of a lot of hype in June 2017, when United under Jose Mourinho beat Chelsea to his signing for a sum of £75million. The cost on him has since risen to around £90million due to achievable add-ons. Quite understandably, the Red Devils now want to recoup as much of that as possible before allowing the 26-year-old to leave the club.

The star had a mediocre 2018-19 season, finishing with 15 goals and 4 assists in 45 appearances across competitions. He did find a patch of good form between March and April this year, but the good run was short-lived and United eventually crashed out of the FA Cup and the Champions League. They also finished only at the sixth spot in the Premier League, meaning they did not qualify for next season’s Champions League tournament.

Meanwhile, Metro further reports that the striker reportedly agreed personal terms with Inter Milan officials during a “discreet” trip to Italy earlier this month. Any fee from the Belgian’s departure will be added to Solskjaer’s transfer budget, which is believed to be around £200million.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Solskjaer seems open to the idea of a striker who creates more chances himself, rather than purely act as a target man. In such a situation, Lukaku is likely to be a liability to the club and selling him is indeed their best option. Inter Milan, meanwhile are reportedly looking to part ways with Mauro Icardi who has caused a lot of trouble over the past year, courtesy of his disciplinary issues. Lukaku could be an ideal replacement for the Argentine striker.