Reports: Barcelona defender wants club exit after unfair treatment from Lionel Messi

Nothing has gone well for Spanish giants Barcelona, ever since they crashed out of the Champions League in early May. Barely a month later, Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo has asked to leave the club, also accusing Lionel Messi of giving him “unfair treatment”, as per reports.

Semedo was a substitute for Barcelona in what turned out to be the game that destroyed the Catalans’ Champions League-winning hopes – the second-leg of the semi-finals against Liverpool. Diario Gol reports that it was Lionel Messi’s decision to bench the Portuguese star while favouring Sergi Roberto instead to fulfil the duties at right-back.

Roberto had already revealed his weaknesses to Liverpool in the first-leg game, where he was totally overcome by Reds’ winger Sadio Mane on numerous occasions. It was due to some sheer misfortune that the Senegalese star wasted all of his opportunities at the Camp Nou that day.

In the second-leg, Roberto continued making mistakes and this time, Mane and co. were quick to capitalise – on more than one occasion. Liverpool ended winning 4-0 and advanced to the finals, clearly overcoming Barcelona’s 3-0 advantage from the first-leg match.

According to Diario Gol, Semedo is of the belief that it is Messi who controls the situation at Barcelona and he is apparently concerned about how he will be treated within the squad next season. He also believes that Argentine has constantly asked Barca boss Valverde to favour Sergi Roberto over him at right-back. To make matters worse, the duo also had a fight during the Copa del Rey finals that saw the Portuguese getting benched at half-time, reports the Spanish news agency.

Currently valued at around €30million, it is hence expected that Semedo will leave the club this summer. He has already received offers from a host of English and Italian clubs, as per Diario Gol.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Semedo has been used quite sparingly in the 2018-19 season and it has always appeared that Ernesto Valverde prefers Roberto over him. In such is a situation, it is, in fact, a good move to offload him in the summer and use the money as additional funds to rope in new players.