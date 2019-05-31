Reports: The Real Madrid player Zinedine Zidane wants gone before pre-season

It is already well known that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane intends to execute a massive overhaul of the squad ahead of the new season that will begin in a couple of months’ time.

According to more recent reports, Zidane is so keen on selling some of the players that he is not even willing to see them stay at Madrid for the pre-season matches. It is Diario Gol that reports that Dani Ceballos is one of them, with the Frenchman asking him to leave at the earliest.

Reports further speak that the Spanish star has already said goodbyes to his teammates ahead of their last training session at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane has also apparently asked him to start considering options with other clubs.

The Sevilla-born midfielder did not enjoy a good outing with Los Blancos in the 2018-19 season. He made a total of 34 appearances across competitions but was a part of the starting XI only in 12 games. He was also able to manage just three goals and two assists throughout the year.

The 22-year-old star arrived from Real Betis in 2017-18 for €10million, following an impressive season with the latter. His current Real Madrid contract lasts until 2023 June but it is unlikely that Zidane will let him stay in the club any longer than one more month. Luckily for him, it is rumoured that Ceballos has offers from both the Premier League and the Spanish League. England club West Ham and his previous owners Real Betis are the strongest bidders, according to the Spanish news agency.

The Spaniard is currently valued at around €20million but Real Madrid President Florentino Perez insists that a sale will happen only for at least €30million, as per reports.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Seems a logical move for Real Madrid to offload Dani Ceballos who has not really offered much to the club since joining them. The money obtained from his sale is likely to fund the transfer of Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen, both of who are reportedly on Zidane’s wishlist for the summer.