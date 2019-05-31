Ramos keen for Madrid to sign ‘great player’ Hazard

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is excited about the prospect of playing alongside Eden Hazard.

Sergio Ramos admires Eden Hazard and believes the Chelsea star would be a “great addition” for Real Madrid.

Hazard, 28, is expected to complete a long-awaited move to LaLiga giants Madrid following a match-winning performance in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The Belgium international scored twice in Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Arsenal and then revealed his departure is likely to be confirmed in the “next few days”.

Ramos, who had been linked with a move to China, fronted a news conference on Thursday to reaffirm his own commitment to Zinedine Zidane’s side and fielded questions about Hazard’s potential arrival.

“Hazard is a great player, top, and he would be a great addition to Real Madrid,” the captain and star centre-back said.

“I don’t know if he’s coming, I don’t know the situation, but he could add a lot to this club.”

Hazard has just over 12 months left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning Madrid must meet Chelsea’s asking price in order to push through a deal.

The former Lille forward has spent the past seven years in London, winning a pair of Europa League crowns along with two Premier League titles.

Paul Pogba and Luka Jovic are among the other players to have been linked with joining Madrid, with Ramos expecting significant arrivals before the start of the new season.

“I think it’s exciting, who’s coming and going, but things will be good,” Ramos added. “We’ll have a new side, people will leave I’m sure, some new players too, and we need to be hungry and motivated.

“People say if you win so much you lose hunger but not in my case. Bringing in new signings will make everyone more excited and more positive, so I think we’ve got a good future here.

“Results and titles are what matters and this is what we’re looking for.”