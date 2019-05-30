Reports: Bayern Munich to miss out on signing Manchester City star after he denies Bundesliga move

Manchester City may just win the battle to keep one of their biggest stars as reports suggest that Bayern Munich could fail to sign him this summer.

The player in question is none other than Leroy Sane, after the German was linked with a move back to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

However, Sky Deutschland are reporting that Sane isn’t interested in a move back to the German first division, and could prefer to continue his run at Manchester City.

Can anyone stop rampant, history makers Manchester City?

It is a big blow indeed for Bayern Munich if the reports turn out to be true, since the Bavarians are set to lose two of their biggest stars this summer in the form of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

Sane might have been the ideal replacement for the ageing duo in many ways, but he is prepared to continue to fight for his place in Pep Guardiola’s side, even though he did not feature as much this past season.

The former Schalke winger could consider moving elsewhere in the summer if chances of playing time seem bleak, and considering his electric form in the past couple of seasons, he would surely have suitors waiting in the wings to sign him.