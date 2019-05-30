Reports: PSG negotiating deal to sign Barcelona superstar on loan

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have well and truly joined the race to sign one of Barcelona’s biggest stars as they prepare to possibly deal with high-profile exits of their own.

PSG have been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho after the Brazilian has failed to impress during his time at the Catalan club, and are now negotiating a deal that could involve him coming to the Parc Des Princes on loan.

AS are reporting that PSG want Coutinho, and to make the deal happen, they will pay full wages to the player while taking him on loan, and could exercise an option to him buy him at the end of the loan spell.

It’s doubtful that the move would be straight forward by any means, considering Barcelona would want big money for their forward, but considering the fact that his performances haven’t been up to the mark, the Blaugrana will consider selling.

Coutinho reportedly asked for his exit as well, and with Manchester United and Chelsea possible suitors for the Barca star, his interest in PSG could certainly shake things up in the transfer market.

With Neymar flirting with a move to Barcelona as well, it will be interesting to see how this story plays out.