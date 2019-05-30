Reports: Eden Hazard jersey number at Real Madrid revealed

Eden Hazard looks all set to join Real Madrid from Chelsea in this summer transfer window, and we may already know what his jersey number will be at the club.

According to a source close to Real Madrid, and a report from Madridista News, Hazard wants the coveted ‘7’ jersey formerly worn by Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

Hazard would be the perfect fit for the number 7 shirt, owing to his talismanic contributions at Chelsea, and subsequent guaranteed success at Real Madrid.

The Belgian could also be in line for the number ’10’ jersey if Luka Modric decides to leave the club in the summer, but as of now, it appears that Madrid’s next number ‘7’ might well have a very appropriate name to it.

The report further suggests that officials at Los Blancos believe Hazard is the right man to wear the coveted ‘7’ shirt after Ronaldo, and might very well do justice to the iconic number.

Ronaldo himself found major success when he first took the number at Manchester United, and replicated that success subsequently at Real Madrid, winning multiple domestic and European honours before moving on to Juventus last summer.

With Zinedine Zidane back at the helm, Real Madrid’s new prospective ‘7’ could do all the damage.