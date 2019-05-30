Reports: PSG superstar informs Lionel Messi he wants to join Barcelona

Barcelona are preparing for some possible arrivals this summer, and may well get one of their old players back in the form of this Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar.

Sport are reporting that Neymar has informed his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi that he wants to return to the Catalans as early as this summer.

Neymar has been linked with a move to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid as well as a stunning move back to Barcelona, in the form of a swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele, and this would fall in the same narrative as a possible return for the Brazilian.

Whether the sensational return actually happens or not is a totally different matter, as PSG wouldn’t let their biggest star leave for cheap, but Barca are set for departures of their own, possibly opening the door for money to be spent on Neymar.

Messi denies wanting to leave Barcelona despite lack of Champions League success

If indeed, Lionel Messi does decide to push for this particular transfer to take place, we might well end up seeing Neymar and Messi mixing it up in La Liga just like they so successfully did a few years ago.

The Blaugrana have already signed Frenkie De Jong from Ajax and are linked with a move for his teammate Matthijs De Ligt as well.