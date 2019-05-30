David Luiz reveals which player apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi can replace Eden Hazard

Chelsea lifted the UEFA Europa League (UEL) trophy following a 4-1 win over Arsenal, but the story was all about Eden Hazard and his future after the game.

Hazard is close to a move to Real Madrid this summer, and his replacement at Chelsea is something that is of keen interest to fans and his teammates alike.

And David Luiz has now revealed who he feels can replace Hazard in the coming years at the Blues.

“Either Messi or Ronaldo,” Luiz hilariously responded.

“I think if he goes I just wish him all the best.”

“He is a fantastic player, friend and guy. I’ve known him ever since he was here at so young. I am so happy for him because the world knows who Eden Hazard is.”

“We have many (who could replace Hazard). Callum (Hudson-Odoi) is great.”

“Callum has known this club since he was young and he has the talents to one day try to be like Eden.”

“It is a new story for Callum. It didn’t start so well because of the injury but it is time for him to improve in other sides (of his game).”

Eden Hazard has a message for Chelsea fans

No doubt that Chelsea fans will agree with Luiz that Hudson-Odoi is the perfect fit for the Hazard role.