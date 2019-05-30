Reports: Barcelona superstar expresses desire to leave as Manchester United and Chelsea emerge as frontrunners

Barcelona are preparing for some major changes in the summer, with arrivals expected, and some departures clearly expected as well. And one of their superstars might be on the way out pretty soon.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Philippe Coutinho has expressed to close aides that he wishes to leave the Camp Nou following a tumultuous spell with the Catalan club.

According to the report, a big moment in the transfer saga came when he was booed by his own fans at the Camp Nou during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final tie against Manchester United.

Coutinho hasn’t exactly clicked with fans since he made the big money move from Liverpool a couple of seasons ago, and could be headed back to England, with Manchester United and Chelsea among the clubs interested in acquiring the services of the Brazilian.

Coutinho Transfer saga

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are another club interested, and reports had suggested recently that a swap deal involving Neymar could have been on the cards, but it remains to be seen if it goes through.

Coutinho could be on the move this summer, but Barcelona would want somewhere in the region of £88m for one of their most important wide players.