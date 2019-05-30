Reports: Manchester United ready to let forward join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Manchester United are heading for a mass clear out as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build his side from scratch. Several stars have been linked with an exit and one might just end up playing with Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy!

According to reports from The Sun, Romelu Lukaku is set for Manchester United exit with both Inter Milan and Juventus chasing him. The pair will have to fight it out between themselves to bring in the Belgian forward, who would be departing United after just two years.

Lukaku joined the Red Devils back in 2017 from Everton. The Old Trafford outfit had beaten Chelsea to his signature, bringing him in for a whopping £75 Million. However, the striker has failed to recapture his deadly form and is supposedly on his way out.

The report also states that anyone hoping to sign Lukaku will have to pay slightly more than what Manchester United originally paid for him. However, the club will except players in return, especially from Inter Milan, to lower his price.

Inter Milan are set to welcome Antonio Conte as their new head coach. The Italian went after Lukaku in 2017 and is reportedly set to do the same again. Meanwhile, Juventus also remain interested in his signature as they look to pair him up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Romelu Lukaku has been increasingly linked with a move away from Manchester United in the past few weeks. The striker has himself claimed to be interested in a move to Italy earlier, and it seems he is about to get exactly that, with both Inter Milan and Juventus chasing him.

Inter Milan are said to be ahead in the race for his signature at the moment. However, one would be mistaken to rule out Juventus until the Belgian signs on the dotted line.