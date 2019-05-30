Reports: Eden Hazard to earn massive weekly wages at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard starred in Chelsea’s win over Arsenal in the Europa League final. The Belgian scored two goals while creating another, as the Blues thrashed their city rivals by four goals to one. However, Hazard is now set for a move to Real Madrid, where he will earn bumper wages per week.

According to Daily Record, Eden Hazard is set to earn £400,000 per week at Real Madrid, once his transfer goes through. The Chelsea star has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu for years but it seems that he will finally be making the switch in the coming days. Hazard currently earns half of what Real Madrid are reportedly offering him at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian international moved to Chelsea back in 2012, with his transfer fee in the region of £35 Million. The Blues are now set to earn more than three times what they originally paid Lille OSC for his services.

Hazard has been with Chelsea for seven full seasons, making three hundred and fifty-two appearances while scoring one hundred and ten goals. During his Stamford Bridge stay, the forwards has lifted six major trophies, which include two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, one Carabao Cup, and one FA Cup.