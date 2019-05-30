Dutch-Moroccan comedian seemingly confirms star’s transfer to Barcelona

Barcelona have been linked with a plethora of players in the past six months. However, some names have taken precedence over the others, such as that of Matthijs de Ligt. And one Dutch comedian has seemingly revealed that his impending move may be nearing completion.

Dutch-Morrocan comedian Najib Amhali has seemingly revealed Mattjis De Ligt’s next club, via an Instagram post. The comedian put up a picture with the youngster, wishing him success against England in the Nation’s League and congratulating him on his impending move.

The caption reads as follows:

“Launch of new @lifeafterfootballofficial with on the cover @mdeligt_ success against #england and have fun at your next club 🇪🇸(Spanish flag)”

De Ligt broke through the ranks at AFC Ajax in 2016 aged just seventeen. However, he was soon playing regular football at the top level and was even called up for international duty one year later. De Ligt made his Netherlands debut in 2017, still aged seventeen, and became the youngster player since 1931 to do so.

The Dutchman soon became an important figure for both club and country. He was promoted to the role of captain for his club side Ajax in 2018, taking over from an injured Joel Veltman. De Ligt won the Golden Boy award the same year and became the youngest captain in the Champions League knockout stage one year later, when he led his side to a victory against Real Madrid.

The rumours linking the Dutchman with a move to FC Barcelona have grown over the last six months. However, recent reports have suggested that it is far from a done deal, with Manchester United also entering the negotiations. Nevertheless, one thing is certain, that the youngster will not be an Ajax player come 2019/20 season.