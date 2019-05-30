Hazard: I think it is goodbye

After scoring twice in the Europa League final, Eden Hazard appeared to confirm his Chelsea exit.

Eden Hazard appeared to confirm his Chelsea exit after scoring twice in his side’s 4-1 Europa League final defeat of Arsenal.

Hazard struck a double as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku on Wednesday and said after the game: “I think it is a goodbye.”

The Belgium attacker has long been linked with Real Madrid but indicated while he has made his decision there are further talks required between the clubs.

“We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind tonight was to win this final,” he told BT Sport.

“I have made my decision already and now I’m waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge.”

Chelsea already led 2-0 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro before Hazard converted a penalty to all but secure the first major silverware of Maurizio Sarri’s coaching career.

He then struck again after Alex Iwobi’s volley briefly reduced the arrears, ensuring his Chelsea stay will end on a high note.

“It was good,” Hazard added. “I think both teams were playing with a bit of stress in the first half because it was a final, but when Olivier scored, it was the beginning of a great night.

“We played well and controlled the game and I’m happy to leave this trophy with the boys. The manager said to carry on playing football at the break and today we showed our mentality.”