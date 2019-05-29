Juventus Club President caught meeting Premier League manager to discuss managerial role

Juventus’s association with Massimilano Allegri has come to an end and the Italy giants are on the lookout for a worthy replacement. The name of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been linked time and again with them and it there’s finally a big proof that the deal might happen in the summer.

Chelsea are currently in Baku, Azerbaijan for their UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal, which is set to be played later tonight. There were even reports of a training session bust-up between David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain after which Sarri left the pitch fuming.

Such incidents have only given more weightage to Sarri to Juve rumours. Reports from Tuttosport now claim that the Chelsea manager has been spotted with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli in Baku, discussing a potential managerial appointment.

📸El PRESIDENTE de la JUVENTUS Andrea AGNELLI, CAZADO en BAKU para cerrar el FICHAJE de SARRI, actual entrenador del CHELSEA. (Vía @tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/YxJAKPTTsl — ChiringuitoChampions (@chirichampions) May 29, 2019

It remains to be seen whether a move materialises but this is the biggest ever hint that the Europa League final might be Sarri’s last match in charge of Chelsea.

Image Courtesy: Tuttosport