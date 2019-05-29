Real Madrid look set for a busy transfer window, but rumoured target Sadio Mane said he is “very happy” at Liverpool.

Sadio Mane acknowledged it is a pleasure to be linked with Real Madrid, but insisted he is “very happy” at Liverpool and in no rush to leave.

Liverpool signed Mane from Southampton in 2016 for a reported £34million and he has been a key figure for the Reds ever since.

The Senegal forward scored 23 goals across his first two Premier League seasons at the club, before stepping things up a notch and netting 22 in the 2018-19 campaign, making him the division’s joint top-scorer with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reds team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Mane’s link-up with Salah and Roberto Firmino has been a major reason why Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City earlier this month, have reached back-to-back Champions League finals.

Brilliant assist from Mo.

Great finish from Sadio.

Boss celebration from Bobby. Rounding off our last 16 win in style. pic.twitter.com/YvAvLDJbHl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2019

His emergence as one of the Premier League’s best players has unsurprisingly seen him linked with moves and Madrid are said to be particularly keen, but Mane maintained he is content at Anfield.

“This is part of football, so we have to deal with it,” he told reporters of the transfer rumours.

“For me, the more important thing is that I am with Liverpool and I am very happy here, and I am preparing for one of the club’s biggest games. Let’s focus on this first, and on winning it.

“It’s always a pleasure for this kind of team to want you, but Liverpool, don’t forget, we beat big teams.”

Liverpool will face Tottenham in European football’s showpiece match on Saturday at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano.