Reports: Eden Hazard’s presentation ceremony date at Real Madrid revealed

Real Madrid have been targetting Chelsea star Eden Hazard for quite some time now and it seems that finally the deal is set to go through.

There were reports in English media that Chelsea and Madrid have agreed on a sum of £115 million which would be enough for Hazard to make his dream move. The Belgian will earn a reported wage of £400,000 per week as well.

Now according to reports in Spanish publication AS, Madrid will unveil the 28-year-old forward in a ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu on 3rd June. Hazard is set to feature for Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on 29th June, after which he will reportedly fly to Madrid to complete the move.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had accepted that Hazard is one of their top targets.

“We are working on a project to make people dream again, where we recover our hunger and ambition. I have already lived through this stage before,” Perez told The Sun.

“I have a dream that Hazard will arrive this year. Let’s make a good team this year. I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He’s one of the great footballers.

“Last year we wanted him, but this year he only has one year left on his contract and it is easier.”