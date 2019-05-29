Reports: Real Madrid’s bid for Marcelo replacement rejected

Real Madrid are actively looking for fresh faces which can improve their squad for the upcoming season and Lyon’s Ferland Mendy is one of those names.

Los Blancos are targetting the French left-back as a long-term replacement for Marcelo, who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months. Madrid have reportedly submitted a bid for Mendy as well, however that has been rejected by Lyon.

According to reports in L’Equipe, Florentino Perez and co. have made an offer of €35 million for the left-back but the bid has been rejected by the Ligue 1 giants. The report adds that Lyon want something in the region of €50 million to think of letting him leave.

The 23-year-old has featured in 44 matches for Lyon in the 2018/19 season and has three goals and as many assists to his name as well. Zinedine Zidane believes the youngster can help them solve their left-back woes for the long term.

But it is still unclear whether Madrid are ready to shell out as much as €50 million for him.