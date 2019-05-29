Reports: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi intervenes in Ernesto Valverde sacking, final decision yet to be made

Barcelona were all set for a historic treble but the humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal derailed their charge. Though they won La Liga, they went on to lose the Copa Del Rey final against Valencia.

Reports from Spain claimed that manager Ernesto Valverde will be given the sack as a result of a meek finish to the season and Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez was even touted to replace him in coming days. However, fresh reports have emerged that the Barcelona board has taken a u-turn and might keep Valverde for another season at the very least.

Marca claims that senior players at the club, led by Lionel Messi, want Valverde to stay and this list includes players like Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique as well. Thus it seems that the Barcelona manager will stay at the club, but you never know in football!

NUEVO GIRO a la situación de Valverde. Cuenta @Marta_Ramon en el #Tudiras que Bartomeu NO va destituir a Ernesto Valverde y será el entrenador la próxima temporada. 🙋🏻‍♂️ Disculpas por el día, perdonen por la confusión 🙏🏻 Mil disculpas #mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 28, 2019

After the Copa Del Reay defeat, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu had said that it was not Valverde’s fault.

“This defeat isn’t the coach’s fault,” Bartomeu said as reported by Marca. “I want to point out the value of someone who is, in a discrete way, helping our team. I’m talking about Ernesto Valverde, who we trust completely.”