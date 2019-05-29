Reports: Real Madrid to follow Cristiano Ronaldo route with want-away superstar

Real Madrid shocked the world when it was announced by President Florentino Perez that Sergio Ramos had asked for a release from the club after serving selflessly all these years.

Fans have been on edge since regarding the situation, and while it was initially reported that Madrid had denied the release, new details are now coming to light.

Marca are reporting that Real Madrid want to follow the same route with Ramos, as they did with Cristiano Ronaldo. Last season, Ronaldo had approached Perez with an offer from Juventus, and said he wanted to leave.

The offer seemed lucrative enough for the Real President to consider, and the rest is history. Ronaldo moved to Juve, and Los Blancos were left wondering what might have been.

And now a similar situation could play out with Ramos, as the report suggests that if an offer is presented to the club, and if deemed worthy, then the club captain would be allowed to leave.

As of now, it has been reported that a Chinese Super League (CSL) club is interested in acquiring the services of Ramos, but that could all change with several top European sides now put on notice as the Spanish icon is now available in the market.