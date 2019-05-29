Reports: Real Madrid lose out on key target as rivals Atletico enter advanced negotiations

Real Madrid are set for a summer revamp, with several first-team members expected to depart. As a result, Los Blancos have been linked with a bunch of new players to fill in the soon-to-be-empty spots. However, it seems that they will lose out on one key target, with rivals Atletico inching closer to his signature instead.

According to Spanish news publication COPE, Atletico Madrid have entered advanced negotiations with Espanyol for Mario Hermoso. The defender, who grew up at Real Madrid, had been linked with a move back to Santiago Bernabeu in the winter. However, nothing came to fruition during that time, and Hermoso continued to play for Espanyol.

The 23-year-old centre back spend his youth football days at Real Madrid, having joined the club as a youngster back in 2005. He was promoted to the Real Madrid C squad in 2014, before moving up to the B squad one year later. A loan spell at Real Valladolid followed before the Spaniard was sold to Espanyol in 2017.

Atletico Madrid are said to be in advanced negotiations for Hermoso, who has had a stunning season with Espanyol. The youngster has a 40 Million euros clause in place and could follow Felipe in through the Wanda Metropolitano doors.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Rumours linking a Mario Hermoso return to Real Madrid were plenty during the January 2019 transfer window. However, a move didn’t materialize and Hermoso remained with Espanyol for the remainder of the season.

If reports linking him to Atletico Madrid are true, Real will suffer a huge blow as they will lose out on a young and talented Spanish defender – especially given the fact that Sergio Ramos is said to be considering leaving the club.