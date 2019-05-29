Reports: Barcelona negotiating swap deal with PSG to bring Neymar back

Barcelona fans may well see Neymar Jr. back with Lionel Messi as early as this summer, following reports of a swap deal between the Blaugrana and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Reports from sources such as RAC1 and Barca Blaugranes suggest that a stunning swap could be on the cards this summer with the Catalans interested in bringing back Neymar.

The report suggests that big players in the Barca dressing room such as Lionel Messi are in favour of the move going through, and it could see Neymar back in a Barca shirt barely a few seasons after leaving.

His arrival however, would see one of Barcelona’s own players heading over to PSG, as the deal involves a swap for Ousmane Dembele, and could see the Frenchman make way.

Dembele came for big money himself, but has struggled to find a regular place in the team, even though his talent is there for all to see.

PSG could benefit from the arrival of Dembele, especially amid reports that Kylian Mbappe is discussing a potential move to Barca’s rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

If this sensational swap does take place, expect the very foundations of European football to rumble as nobody saw this coming.