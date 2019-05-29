Reports: Real Madrid finally agree £115million deal for Premier League superstar

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a massive deal for one of their long time interests in the summer transfer window, and have spent £115million to make the deal happen.

The Sun are reporting that terms have been agreed between Chelsea and Real Madrid to see a deal finally go through for Eden Hazard and it’s a pretty massive one overall.

£115million is the agreed price, with the Belgian agreeing personal terms of £400,000 per week to add to it, making this a move to remember and one that ends months of speculation if not years.

‘Hazard gets bored in training’ – Sarri

Hazard was a target of Los Blancos for a long time, and will surely be an integral part of Zinedine Zidane’s squad next season, as Madrid aim to get back to the top following a disappointing campaign last season.

“We are working on a project to make people dream again, where we recover our hunger and ambition. I have already lived through this stage before,” Real President Florentino Perez told The Sun.

“I have a dream that Hazard will arrive this year. Let’s make a good team this year.”

“I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He’s one of the great footballers.”

“Last year we wanted him, but this year he only has one year left on his contract and it is easier.”

Exciting times ahead for Real Madrid fans.