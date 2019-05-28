Transfer News |

Reports: Former FC Barcelona striker set to takeover as Roberto Martinez’ assistant at Nou Camp

Roberto Martinez fc barcelona

According to reports, former FC Barcelona striker Thierry Henry is all set for a return to the Catalan giants as Roberto Martinez’ assistant, with current manager Ernesto Valverde on the verge of getting sacked.

Valverde joined Barcelona at the end of the 2016-17 season and led Barcelona to two La Liga titles (2017-18, 2018-19) and a Copa del Rey title (2018-19), but the club’s management has apparently decided to sack him by virtue of recent below-par performances.

FC Barcelona squandered a 3-0 advantage they had from the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Liverpool, by going on to lose 4-0 in the second leg. The loss also caused their exit from the European competition. Later in May, Barcelona also lost to Valencia 2-1 in the Copa del Rey finals. They did defend the La Liga title successfully, but what was potentially a treble-winning season for them eventually reduced to a solo title win.

Hence, according to Spanish newscasters El Chiringuito TV, the Blaugranas are set to replace Valverde with Roberto Martinez, with Thierry Henry also joining him as his assistant.

Martinez and Henry led Belgium to their first-ever FIFA World Cup semi-finals in 2018, after which Henry left his role with them to join former club AS Monaco as manager. He was, however, after just three months with a record of four wins, five draws and 11 defeats from 20 games.

Comments