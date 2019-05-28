Reports: Former FC Barcelona striker set to takeover as Roberto Martinez’ assistant at Nou Camp

According to reports, former FC Barcelona striker Thierry Henry is all set for a return to the Catalan giants as Roberto Martinez’ assistant, with current manager Ernesto Valverde on the verge of getting sacked.

Valverde joined Barcelona at the end of the 2016-17 season and led Barcelona to two La Liga titles (2017-18, 2018-19) and a Copa del Rey title (2018-19), but the club’s management has apparently decided to sack him by virtue of recent below-par performances.

FC Barcelona squandered a 3-0 advantage they had from the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Liverpool, by going on to lose 4-0 in the second leg. The loss also caused their exit from the European competition. Later in May, Barcelona also lost to Valencia 2-1 in the Copa del Rey finals. They did defend the La Liga title successfully, but what was potentially a treble-winning season for them eventually reduced to a solo title win.

Hence, according to Spanish newscasters El Chiringuito TV, the Blaugranas are set to replace Valverde with Roberto Martinez, with Thierry Henry also joining him as his assistant.

🚨¡INFORMACIÓN de @jotajordi13! ROBERTO MARTÍNEZ y HENRY serían los SUSTITUTOS de VALVERDE. Más DETALLES sobre el BANQUILLO del BARÇA a las 3 en #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/JQhWblmGBq — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 28, 2019

Martinez and Henry led Belgium to their first-ever FIFA World Cup semi-finals in 2018, after which Henry left his role with them to join former club AS Monaco as manager. He was, however, after just three months with a record of four wins, five draws and 11 defeats from 20 games.