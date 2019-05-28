Real Madrid club captain had put in official transfer request, confirms Florentino Perez

In a recent interview, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has revealed that captain and star player Sergio Ramos was on the verge of leaving the club to an unnamed Chinese club, that too on a free transfer.

Perez was speaking with Spanish Radio newscasters Onda Cero when he admitted that Ramos and his agent had recently approached him at the club’s office, claiming they had received “a very good offer from China”. Perez apparently rejected the request, saying that it was impossible for him to let their captain leave as a free agent.

He said: “They (Ramos and his agent) came to see me in my office and told me they had a very good offer from China but the league rules over there wouldn’t permit them to pay the transfer fee.”

“What was I going to tell him? We said this couldn’t happen but we’d speak to the club to satisfy him but that Real Madrid could not afford to let its captain leave for free as that would set a terrible precedent for other players.”

Sergio Ramos is Real Madrid’s longest-serving player from the current squad. The 33-year-old Spaniard has won four Champions League titles with the club so far and also had an opportunity to extend his tally to five this season before Los Blancos got eliminated from the 2018-19 UCL in the round-of-16.

Moreover, Ramos has also been widely blamed for his club’s exit from this season’s competition to Dutch champions AFC Ajax, as he intentionally got himself suspended for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Ajax. Madrid ended up losing 4-1 (5-3 in aggregate) to exit the competition at the earliest stage since 2010.

The Merengues also had one of their worst domestic campaigns in recent times, finishing the La Liga at the third place, a whopping 19 points behind champions Barcelona and losing 12 league matches for the first time in 20 years. They also got knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the semi-finals, by arch-rivals Barcelona once again.