Reports: Real Madrid draw up 5-man replacement shortlist for Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos is quite uncertain of his future at the Spanish capital, as per reports. The doubts on his availability have further caused Madrid name as many as five replacement choices for the star.

According to Don Balon, any one or more players among the following five-man list – Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, Matthijs de Ligt from AFC Ajax, Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool and Marquinhos from Paris Saint Germain – could don the colours of Real Madrid next season.

At 33 years of age, Ramos currently faces his last chance to sign a big contract and end his career on a good note but according to the Spanish news agency, he is likely to leave the club soon due to several reasons.

The biggest reason of all could be that the Spaniard is reportedly very upset with Real Madrid Florentino Perez, who apparently promised him a massive squad overhaul at the club and instead, is renewing the contracts players like Toni Kroos, Nacho and Luka Modric, who according to Ramos have little to no place in the squad after a disappointing trophyless 2018-19 campaign.

If Ramos leaves, Serie A center-backs Koulibaly and Skriniar are on the top of Perez’ wishlist. Both defenders have also been linked to the Spanish giants for a while now, as Madrid’s current defensive options lack a leader excluding Ramos himself.

PSG’s Marquinhos, Ajax’ de Ligt and Liverpool’s van Dijk are some of the other options that Los Blancos will consider, as per the Spanish news agency. Both Marquinhos and de Ligt have been tipped for a move away from their current employers and if they do so, the Merengues will consider signing them.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Sergio Ramos is not leaving to any other club. He is already a Real Madrid legend and in all probability, will remain there until the end of his playing career. Meanwhile, Koulibaly’s boss Carlos Ancelotti has already announced that the star is not for sale. The same applies to van Dijk from Liverpool, while de Ligt is touted to join Barcelona this summer. Madrid may end up signing Skriniar or Marquinhos but even if they do so, they might consider replacing Raphael Varane more than Ramos himself.