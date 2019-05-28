Reports: Arsenal and Manchester United to battle it out for two PSG stars

The latest reports from the transfer markets speak of tough competition between Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United, as both sides look keen to sign the same pair of Paris Saint Germain stars this summer.

According to Express, the two PSG players are Thomas Meunier and Adrien Rabiot, both of who have fallen out of favour with the French club’s management.

Thomas Meunier had a good 2018 FIFA World Cup with semi-finalists Belgium but later suffered a slump in form after the 2018-19 season began. A subsequent injury to the knee further reduced his chances of playing for the French Champions. The 27-year-old right-back has in fact not started in a single game for PSG, since March 2019.

Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot, though perfectly fit, is constantly snubbed from the starting XI due to alleged attitude problems. The star was not picked in the PSG side that went on to lose to Manchester United in the Champions League round-of-16. He apparently celebrated the defeat by partying until early morning the next day.

Express claims that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a fan of Thomas Meunier, while also being interested in Rabiot to bolster his team’s midfield. Manchester United currently employs an ageing Ashley Young at right-back and the Norwegian believes that Meunier could be the perfect replacement.

Arsenal, like United, also suffer similar problems in the right-back position. Their current right-back player Hector Bellerin suffered a cruciate ligament rupture back in January 2019 and is unlikely to return until mid-way through next season. Bellerin’s unavailability has left manager Unai Emery with very few options, with Stephan Lichtsteiner who was brought in to replace the Spaniard likely to leave at the end of his contract this summer.

Emery could also use additional options in the midfield, which is why he is interested in Rabiot as well. Rabiot’s existing contract with PSG ends in June and the star could arrive on a free transfer.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Both transfers look possible as PSG does not appear interested in keeping either of Meunier or Rabiot for themselves. However, it is to be said that Arsenal have an advantage here, as their current boss Unai Emery was PSG’s manager until last season and Meunier and Rabiot already have a lot of experience playing under him.