Reports: 22-year-old Premier League midfielder to choose Manchester City over Manchester United due to UCL

AS Monaco’s star Youri Tielemans, currently on loan at Premier League club Leicester City, is reportedly keen on making a permanent move to England this summer. Manchester City and Manchester United are two of his biggest suitors and the player has apparently chosen the former option.

Tielemans joined Monaco from his boyhood club RSC Anderlecht in 2017-18 but failed to impress for the French club. In the first half of the 2018-19 season, he racked up 30 appearances for them but scored only five goals. He was subsequently loaned out to Leicester City, where he managed three goals and five assists in just 13 games.

He is now keen to continue in England with both the teams from Manchester actively pursuing him. But as per reports in Metro, Tielemans is all set to choose Manchester City for one obvious reason – the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola and co. finished the Premier League this season as Champions, thereby ensuring an automatic qualification to the European competition next season. But United’s fortunes have been very different, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men finishing at a lowly sixth spot in the Premier League table. Only the top-four teams in the English league qualify to the UCL and United’s sixth place will hence see them miss the competition next season.

The 22-year-old Belgian is reportedly keen on getting some Champions League action for himself, as a result of which he opts to play with City. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the star but neither team has made a move for him yet.

Metro further reports that Monaco will demand £40million for Tielemans – £18million more than what they paid Anderlecht for him back in 2017.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; The transfer looks imminent due to several reasons – Guardiola has openly said that he is a fan of the Belgian. Besides, Manchester City are also keen to find suitable successors to the ageing central midfielders Fernandinho and David Silva and at 22 years of age, Tielemans looks like a good signing. Guardiola can also use their Champions League qualification to their advantage, so as to lure the player even more.