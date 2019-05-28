Reports: Juventus shut down move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate to Manchester United

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly announced that Paulo Dybala, their star player and attack partner to Cristiano Ronaldo, will not be sold in the summer despite massive interest from Manchester United.

Until recently, the Argentine star’s future seemed uncertain, especially after a lacklustre 2018-19 season. Dybala was the top-scorer of the Juventus side that won the Serie A in 2017-18 (22 goals) but his number of goals did not even cross the double-figures mark after Ronaldo joined the club last June.

It was hence reported that the former Palermo striker was looking for a move away from the club to rejuvenate his career. Real Madrid and Manchester United were the two main clubs interested, with the latter leading the race to sign him until recently. A reunion with Paul Pogba seemed a bonus, as the duo are already well-known for their wonderful chemistry during Pogba’s time at the Turin club.

But according to the Daily Mail, the Bianconeris are in no plans to part ways with their striker. “He is one of our players, we have great confidence in him. The investment we made four years ago and the renewal of his contract is proof of this,” Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was quoted as saying.

He further added: “Dybala is a Juventus player, a very important player for us.” Daily Mail assumes that this could be the Italian giants’ way of shutting down all transfer rumours related to the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was rumoured to have an attacking midfielder as a priority signing this summer. The latest announcement reported to come from Juventus could now cause him to shift his attention elsewhere, to other available targets.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Juventus is in fact, not keen to sell Paulo Dybala as they have already indicated a number of teams in the past one year. The latest words reported to come from the club management is likely aimed to dismiss the earlier reports that the star is unhappy at the club.