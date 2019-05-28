Reports: The one Real Madrid player Neymar wants to play alongside next season

Word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar Jr. is ready to join Real Madrid, but in doing so he has a condition – Los Blancos should not sell midfielder Isco Alarcon at any cost.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are apparently getting ready for a massive squad overhaul this summer, with manager Zinedine Zidane keen to sign new players and offload many of the current members in the squad. It has already been reported that Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is close to a move to the Spanish capital and Neymar is likely to follow suit soon.

According to reports, Los Blancos have enough funds to go for Neymar this summer. But a unique condition put forward by Neymar makes the transfer a bit difficult to proceed with, as per Don Balon.

The Spanish news agency reports that the former Barcelona player has specifically asked for Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon to continue in the team and that Real Madrid should not consider selling him if they want the Brazilian in their team. Neymar apparently believes that Isco will be a very important part of the team in case he arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

In addition, Neymar also feels that the former Malaga player is one of the most talented members in the current Real Madrid squad and that losing him would mean getting rid of a fresh young entity in an otherwise ageing midfield.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Neymar is not likely to leave PSG at the moment as the French giants are not interested in selling him. Meanwhile, Isco is not really a part of Zidane’s future plans at Real Madrid either. The midfielder is currently at the receiving end of a lot of interest from many European clubs and as a result, the Frenchman might find it a good idea to cash in on him this summer.