Reports: Real Madrid to sell 10 players for €450 million to fund moves for dream front three

Real Madrid want a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Neymar next season and will look to raise €450 million towards achieving that goal.

Don Balon reveals that Real Madrid are willing to allow up to 10 players to leave in the summer if it means that it will net them the required funds they need to purchase Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

James Rodriguez, Sergio Reguilón, Keylor Navas, Marcos Llorente, Martin Odegaard, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Theo Hernández, Mariano Díaz and Raúl De Tomás are the players expected to be on their way out of the club.

Of the lot, the report states that Florentino Perez is expecting Gareth Bale alone to net the club €100 million, with the likes of James Rodriguez also expected to fetch them a neat sum.

Perez thinks Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente and Martin Odegaard will each bring the club around €25 million each, while the other players on sale are expected to make up the deficit to €450 million.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are looking to engineer a move out of PSG and Eden Hazard’s arrival at the Bernabeu seems to be a virtual certainty.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Even if Real Madrid raise the type of money they’re aiming for, it’s highly unlikely that PSG would allow both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to leave in the same window.