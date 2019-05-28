Reports: Barcelona to sell 6 players after UCL and Copa del Rey debacles

Reports suggest that Spanish giants FC Barcelona are seriously considering their options after horrible defeats in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. The Catalans may sell as many six stars and then sign replacements for them this summer.

Barcelona had a terrific season until the end of April. They had already won the La Liga by virtue of an unassailable lead at the top of the table and were also well poised to go for the win in both the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. They had reached the Copa del Rey finals defeating Real Madrid in the semis. They also won the first leg match of the UCL semi-finals against Liverpool, that too by a commanding scoreline of 3-0.

But then, things went haywire. Liverpool executed an incredible comeback in the second leg to win 4-0 and thereby advance to the finals on an aggregate scoreline of 4-3. Barca were thus eliminated from the European competition in shocking fashion – a repeat of what happened against AS Roma in the quarter-finals last season.

The Blaugranas never recovered from the defeat, further going on to lose 2-1 to Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals as well. What could have been a treble-winning season for the Catalans, thus ended with a solo La Liga title.

The club’s representatives are currently seeking reasons for the debacles in both the UCL and the Copa del Rey. According to Don Balon, they have identified six players who are not performing up to expectations. It is expected that these players will be sold so as to fund new signings that are likely to arrive at the club this summer.

Don Balon reports that the six players are Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic, Malcom, Jasper Cillessen, Rafinha and Philippe Coutinho. In Umtiti’s case, injuries had plagued him throughout the 2018-19 season, causing his performance levels to dip considerably. Clement Lenglet took his place in the meantime and has been able to shine well. That has reduced the World Champion’s chances even further.

Jasper Cillessen the goalkeeper is only used sparingly by Barcelona and reports suggest that the player himself is keen on a move away from the club. As for the other stars – Rakitic, Coutinho, Malcom and Rafinha – none of them performed well in the second half of the season when Barca need them to. With the likes of Frenkie de Jong arriving at the club this summer, it is expected that Rakitic and Coutinho could lose their place in the squad altogether. The club hence finds it a good idea to sell both of them, according to the Spanish news agency.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; The arrival of de Jong at midfield, along with Barca’s plans to sign more stars like Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann, could force the club to actually sell these players – not only for funds but also to make way for the new stars to enter the first eleven straightaway.