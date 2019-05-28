Felipe sold to Atletico Madrid for €20m

Veteran defender Felipe, 30, will swap Portuguese giants Porto for Atletico Madrid.
Porto have confirmed the sale of Brazil international defender Felipe to LaLiga side Atletico Madrid.
Veteran centre-back Felipe, 30, will join Atletico from the Portuguese giants in a €20million deal, it was announced on Monday.
Felipe – who arrived from Corinthians in 2016 and made 93 Primeira Liga appearances in three years – is set to replace outgoing captain Diego Godin.
A league winner with Porto in 2017-18, Felipe confirmed his exit from Estadio do Dragao earlier on Monday.
Foram 3 anos vivendo intensamente azul e branco com uma nova família que construí e que ficará marcada para o resto da minha vida! Só tenho a agradecer a todos os funcionários do clube, diretoria, presidente, aos místers e companheiros com quem convivi nesse período. Um enorme carinho a todos os adeptos que se manifestam aqui e àqueles que ficam horas esperando na porta do CT ou estádio. Meu muito obrigado pelo reconhecimento e por tudo que fazem por mim! O @fcporto me fez sentir em casa e viver grandes emoções, com conquistas, gols, duelos de Champions League, muita superação e entrega em campo… Virou o clube que mais defendi na minha carreira profissional e pude voltar a ser chamado para Seleção Brasileira e estrear representando meu país. Não há palavras para descrever o quanto aprendi e evoluí como pessoa. Desejo a maior sorte no futuro para os que ficam. Estarei na torcida e serei grato eternamente! Obrigado Malta! #F28 #CarinhoEnorme #FCP #MuitoGrato
A post shared by Felipe Augusto (@felipe_augusto28) on
“I just have to thank all the staff of the club, the board, the president, the coaches and team-mates with whom I lived in this period.
“I have a great affection for all the fans who are here and those who wait for hours at the door of the training ground or stadium. My thanks for the recognition and for everything you do for me!
“Porto made me feel at home and live great emotions, with achievements, goals, the Champions League, a lot of overcoming and delivering on the field.
“It became the club that I represented the most in my professional career and I was able to return to be called to the Brazilian national team and debut representing my country. There are no words to describe how much I have learned and evolved as a person.
“I wish the best of luck in the future for those who stay. I’ll be in the crowd and I’ll be forever grateful! Thank you!”