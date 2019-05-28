Reports: Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United as Real Madrid target Argentinian alternative

Real Madrid have reportedly given up on Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and will instead direct their attentions towards PSG’s Giovani Lo Celso as they seek midfield reinforcements.

Don Balon reports that Manchester United have refused to budge from their €160 million valuation of Paul Pogba and that Real Madrid do not feel that there is value for money in pursuing that option further.

The Red Devils are prepared to also give Paul Pogba assurances that the team will be build around him and make him the highest earner at the club – something Real Madrid cannot promise.

As a result, Florentino Perez has decided to shift his attention’s to PSG’s Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who is currently on loan at Real Betis.

Lo Celso, 23, has enjoyed a very successful loan spell in Spain, notching up 16 goals and 6 assists in 46 appearances for the club and will have his loan move made permanent in a €25 million deal, confirmed club officials.

However, with a number of top European teams interested in the player, Betis are said to be willing to part with him for €100 million.

And Perez, who feels that he has been priced out of a move for Paul Pogba, is reportedly willing to pay Real Betis’ asking price to secure the services of the centre midfielder.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; While Lo Celso would be a good addition to the Real Madrid midfield, €100 million seems to be too much to shell out for a player who’s had one good season at that level.