Reports: Barcelona line up FA Cup winner as replacement for Ernesto Valverde

Former Wigan Athletic and Everton coach Roberto Martinez is being lined up as a replacement for Ernesto Valverde should the Spaniard leave Barcelona presently.

RAC 1 reports that Barcelona are eyeing former Premier League and current Belgium manager Roberto Martinez as a replacement for Ernesto Valverde after the team suffered another unexpected reverse in a crunch match – this time tasting defeat to Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals.

Barcelona expressed their support for Valverde following the club’s devastating Champions League exit to Liverpool, which saw them squander a 3-0 first leg lead, but haven’t been similarly understanding after yet another high profile loss that ensured that the club will finish the season with only the La Liga to show for their efforts.

Marcelino ‘has no words’ to describe his joy at beating Barcelona to lift the Copa del Rey

The report states that the Belguim manager, who won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2012/13, is in line to take over the reins at the club as he is more attacking, demands more of the players in training and is more proactive with his substitutions and in-game management.

However, there is also an understanding that Barcelona will only make a move for Martinez after his fellow Spaniard Valverde is moved on from the role.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; That run with Belgium in the World Cup that saw them finish third certainly seems to have done Roberto Martinez’s profile a world of good.