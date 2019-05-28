Reports: Real Madrid star wants club release to seek out big money China move

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is apparently on the outs at the club after falling out with president Florentino Perez and wants the club to allow him to pursue a lucrative move to China.

AS reports that Sergio Ramos is of a mind to leave Real Madrid following a tiff with club president Florentino Perez and that he has identified China as a potential destination.

Despite Manchester United, Liverpool and a number of other teams expressing preliminary interest in the services of the defender if he does choose to leave, it is understood that a concrete offer has only been forth coming from China.

As such, the 33-year-old Spaniard who has also been unhappy over his contract situation, sees a golden opportunity to cash in on the final years of his professional career.

However, the report states that he wants Florentino Perez and Real Madrid to simply release him of his contractual obligations despite still being tied down to the club until 2021.

The answer from Florentino Perez to that demand, however, has been a resounding no.

Perez reportedly had a sit-down with Ramos, his brother/agent and his lawyer, where he indicated to them that Real Madrid would not be “gifting” their captain to another club under any circumstances.

Ramos is still understood to want to leave the club, however.

