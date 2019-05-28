Cragno commits to Cagliari until 2024

He has reportedly attracted interest from Serie A rivals Roma, but Alessio Cragno pledged his long-term future to Cagliari.

Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Serie A side until 2024.

Cragno reportedly attracted interest from Italian rivals Roma but has now pledged his long-term future to Rolando Maran’s Cagliari.

The 24-year-old arrived from Brescia in 2014 but despite making 14 Serie A appearances in his maiden campaign he was sent out on loan to Virtus Lanciano and Benevento respectively in the subsequent two seasons.

Cragno became first choice at Cagliari for the 2017-18 campaign, however, and appeared in every league game last season as the Rossoblu finished 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

Cragno’s form has seen him called up to the Italy squad but he is yet to make his debut for Roberto Mancini’s men.