Highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur star reveals why he rejected offers from Barcelona twice

Tottenham Hotspur’s star defender Davinson Sanchez is heavily linked to transfer moves to other elite European clubs but as of latest, he is in news for revealing that he rejected advances from Barcelona – twice.

The former Ajax defender was speaking to Marca when he claimed that Barcelona had been contacting him for a while now but also that the player himself is not interested in a move to the Catalan giants.

“It’s true that I was always linked [with Barcelona],” he told Marca Colombia.”There was an offer on the table, but you have to think about the conditions. I had just won the Copa Libertadores and had to go to Barcelona’s second team.”

He added: “Still I was sure that I would finish up in the first team because I have a lot of confidence in me and my ability to achieve important things. But Ajax picked me, I played 50 games with their first team and [that was] what I needed.”

Sanchez was sold to Ajax from Atletico Nacional in 2016-17 and he moved to Tottenham Hotspur a year later. His performances for the Amsterdam club impressed Spurs’ manager Mauricio Pochettino who then met with the Columbian player. “The first person I spoke with [before the transfer] was Pochettino. I had the chance to go to Italy, but Mauricio convinced me. He was a central defender and I feel I can trust him, as what he wants from me seems very reasonable,” Sanchez recalled how their first meeting went.

He then signed off after lavishing praise on his manager. “Mauricio is a great manager to have. He speaks directly at you and lets you know what exactly he is feeling,” Sanchez said.