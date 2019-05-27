Reports: Premier League winner to be unveiled as the boss of Serie A giants this week

Serie A giants Inter Milan are all set to announce former Chelsea manager and Premier League winner Antonio Conte as their new manager.

According to Gianluca di Marzio a reporter of Sky Sports Italy, Conte is all set to sign a three-year contract with the Nerazzurri and will receive a net payment of €12milions. In his official website, di Marzio revealed that Inter Milan could announce the signing as early as Wednesday, 29th May.

With a 2-1 win against Empoli in the matchday 38, Inter Milan finished the 2018-19 season with 69 points in the Serie A. They are placed fourth in the table, which has resulted in qualification to the Champions League for next season as well.

Conte has a good managerial record till date, winning three Serie A titles with Juventus (2011-12, 12-13, 13-14) and one Premier League title with Chelsea (2016-17). He has also won two Italian Super Cups (2012, 2013 – Juventus) and one FA Cup (2018 – Chelsea).

Di Marzio further reports that Conte will be in Madrid next Saturday, for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. He is expected to be present at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium alongside Inter Milan’s management – CEO Giuseppe Marotta, Sporting Director Piero Ausilio, co-CEO Alessandro Antonello and Chairman Steven Zhang.

The Italian reporter also adds that a trip to China to meet club owner Zhang Jindong is on the cards for the former Juventus manager.