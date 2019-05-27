Reports: Manchester United dealt a blow in their pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Manchester United may be forced to delay bidding for Sean Longstaff, the Newcastle midfielder dubbed as the next Michael Carrick.

FourFourTwo reports that Manchester United may have to wait until the managerial uncertainty surrounding Newcastle blows over, before making a concrete move for midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Despite expressing interest early in the player, Manchester United may not be able to sign him until later on in the transfer window as Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is keen to hold on to him.

IN or OUT? – Manchester United face critical summer transfer window

In addition, Benitez’s position at the club itself isn’t certain, with the Spanish manager hinting at an exit unless he is adequately backed in the transfer market.

Longstaff, 21, has been dubbed the ‘next Michael Carrick’ for the similarities in their playing styles and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views him as a key addition to Manchester United’s depleted midfield ahead of next season.

It was even reported that Manchester United were looking to close out a deal for him quickly on the back of the deal for Swansea’s Daniel James, but it appears as though they would have to put those plans on hold now.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Manchester United are interested in the player but it does seem plausible that any move may be delayed due to the questions surrounding Rafa Benitez’s future. However, Solskjaer has indicated that he wants the transfer business wrapped up before preseason kicks off so they could still get it done in time.