Report: Real Madrid open to swap deal for Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Real Madrid are open to the prospect of including Marco Asensio in a swap deal if it means they can tempt Juventus into parting ways with Paulo Dybala.

Juventus feel that Dybala will always be sidelined by Cristiano Ronaldo at the club and are willing to let him move on, especially after the player himself responded positively to interest from Real Madrid.

For their part, Real Madrid are willing to throw in Marco Asensio if it would mean that the deal would progress smoothly.

Asensio, 23, has made 44 appearances for the club this season but hasn’t quite been amongst the goals as he would like, scoring 6 and setting up 7 more. However, Zidane reportedly views him as an important player in the squad, which is why the report claims Real Madrid have previously knocked back interest in him from other clubs.

However, in the event that they can persude Juventus to sell Paulo Dybala, the French manager is willing to allow Marco Asensio go the other way.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Dybala may have been wanting out of the club prior to Max Allegri’s departure, but has confirmed that he would be staying on in Turin since. A hard sell, this.