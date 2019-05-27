Reports: Real Madrid star could leave after internal conflict with Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos isn’t happy that Zinedine Zidane didn’t side with him against club president Florentino Perez and is reportedly considering his future at the club.

Sergio Ramos was reported to have had a confrontation with Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez after the team’s ejetion from the Champions League at the hands of Ajax.

From then, the rift between the player and the president of the club only seems to have grown with the latest cause for concern being the inactivity on the contract front.

Sergio Ramos, whose contract runs down in 2021, is reportedly looking for a new financial commitment from the club and is disappointed that it isn’t forthcoming as yet.

Florentino Perez is of the mind that funds need to be majorly invested on multiple incoming transfer targets and the contract renewal of a 33-year old centre back with 2 years left on his current deal isn’t high up on his list of priorities.

While the Diario Gol report states that Ramos is understanding of the president’s stance, especially given that they haven’t been on good terms of late, he does feel let down by Zinedine Zidane’s unwillingness to back him.

The report claims, however, that Zidane too is of the same mind as Perez in that he doesn’t feel a new contract for Sergio Ramos is of paramount importance at the moment.

As a result, the Spanish defender is said to be seriously considering his future at the club.