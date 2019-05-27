Transfer News |

Tuchel can’t guarantee Neymar & Mbappe futures

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel does not know what the future holds for key pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint-Germain after head coach Thomas Tuchel said he cannot guarantee the pair will remain at the Ligue 1 champions.

While Tuchel’s future is secure following his new contract, former Barcelona star Neymar continues to be linked with a return to LaLiga, while top goalscorer Mbappe hinted he could be tempted by a “new project”.

Tuchel was asked about Neymar and Mbappe at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and the German boss told Sky Sports: “I am used to this. Now it is May, the stuff that I say now might not be true next month.

“Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent.

“My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started.

“My wish is clear, but I can’t promise as that would be naive and I don’t want to be naive in this business.”

World Cup winner Mbappe scored a Ligue 1-high 33 goals as PSG retained their crown, and 39 in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Neymar netted 15 league goals and 23 across all competitions for PSG – who lost in the Champions League last 16.

Comments