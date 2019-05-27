World Cup winner tells Barcelona star to turn down Manchester United move

World Cup winner and former Barcelona star Rivaldo adviced Blaugrana midfielder Ivan Rakitic to stay at the club and turn down a move to Manchester United.

Rakitic, 31, has been a fixture at Barcelona this season but has expressed his desire to perhaps seek out a new challenge after the club signed Frenkie de Jong to the same position.

However, club legend Rivaldo had contrarian views on the matter and urged the Croatian midfielder to turn down a potential move to Manchester United and opt to remain at the Nou Camp.

“There are rumours circulating about Ivan Rakitic possibly going to Manchester United but, while United is a big club with great tradition, I think the Croatian still has enough football to keep playing for Barcelona, as he is a great player,” he said.

“United are passing through a bad moment, but their tradition is huge and any big player would like to play for them at Old Trafford.

“Now, it’s time for them to refocus and start preparing for the new season.

“I believe they’ll always be one of the best teams in the world. They continue to be financially healthy, so they should have tools to recruit big players soon,” opined the World Cup winner.

Rakitic has notched up 54 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring 5 goals and setting up 10 more. However, the midfielder’s contract runs out in 2021 and with no extension in sight, it is rumoured that he could be on his way out of Barcelona in the summer.