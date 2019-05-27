Reports: World Cup winner willing to lower salary demands to join Real Madrid over Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann could move to Real Madrid instead of Barcelona, and accept a pay cut in the process, according to reports.

Diario Gol reports that Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann could move to cross-town rivals Real Madrid instead of Barcelona after Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane have expressed interest in him.

On the other hand, despite coming close to a Barcelona move last season, documentary-gate seems to have put off the interest in the World Cup winner from the club as many in the dressing room do not wish to see him join.

As a result, Real Madrid seems to be the only realistic option left for the player who announced that he would be leaving Atletico at the end of the season.

Antoine Griezmann đích thân gửi những lời cuối tới người hâm mộ Atletico Madrid

The report also claims that Griezmann, who is currently on €20million a year, will be willing to take a pay cut in order to join the club in the hope of linking up with fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane and good friend Paul Pogba.

For Florentino Perez, the signing would also represent a direct blow to Barcelona after the club ended up crashing out of the Champions League and losing the Copa del Rey finals against Valencia despite once looking odds on to claim the treble.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Given that only Real Madrid and Barcelona have reliably been linked with Antoine Griezmann, it makes sense that he’d be joining one if not the other.