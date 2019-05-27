Reports: Manchester United give up on Matthijs de Ligt; target Premier League defender instead

Manchester United have reportedly thrown in the towel as far as Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is concerned as there is a growing acceptance he is Barcelona-bound.

Instead, Evening Standard claims that the English club is targetting a fresh bid for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire in order to solve their defensive woes.

The Premier League defender has racked up 32 appearances for the Foxes this season and is reportedly on Pep Guardiola’s shopping list as well, as a replacement to the outgoing Vincent Kompany.

Manchester United are also in the market for Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly though that move is viewed as harder to engineer given the Italian club president’s assertion that the player will stick around next season.

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the right man to rejuvenate stuttering Man United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tasked with refurbishing an ailing Manchester United squad as he favours a youth-centric transfer policy, reportedly making moves for Swansea winger Daniel James and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

However, the Norwegian also recognizes a need to make key additions to the club’s backline after a domestic campaign that saw them concede 54 goals – the most among the top 6 sides.

After the breakdown of the de Ligt move, Solskjaer has shifted to other targets in a bid to quickly get the club’s transfers over the line before preseason kicks off in July.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Makes sense that Manchester United has given up on Matthijs de Ligt (was he ever not going to Barcelona?) and focussing instead on obtaining a tried and tested Premier League commodity in Harry Maguire.