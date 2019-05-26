Reports: Real Madrid close in on €60million deal for Bundesliga attacker

Word around the rumour mill is that Spanish giants Real Madrid have closed in on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, with the proposed move costing Los Blancos a sum total of €60million.

According to ABC.es, Fali Ramadani the agent of Luka Jovic keeps in constant touch with the Spanish outfit in an effort to finalise the move ahead of this summer.

Previously it was reported that the Bundesliga club wanted close to €100million to let their star leave, but the Spanish news agency dismisses these claims as fake. Apparently, Eintracht Frankfurt have never asked more than €60million for their Serbian attacker, as the player himself is not keen to move to any other club other the Merengues.

ABC.es further reports that Jovic and his agent have made it clear that their goal is Real Madrid alone, as they think that it is the ideal place for the youngster to find opportunities as a striker. Real Madrid themselves, are looking for an out-and-out striker that could succeed the ageing Karim Benzema at Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Jovic had an impressive 2018-19 with Frankfurt, finishing the season with 27 goals and 8 assists in 48 appearances across competitions. Originally a Benfica player on loan, Frankfurt will trigger the “buy” option in the deal and sign the star for £49.5million, before they put him up for sale with clubs like Real Madrid showing considerable interest.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; This is a case of mutual interest – Real Madrid are looking for a young striker and Jovic has already stated that he will join no other club apart from Los Blancos. Only an official announcement remains in the deal that looks already finalised.