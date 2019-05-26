Reports: Manchester United withdraw interest in teenage sensation as Barcelona move beckons

Manchester United have ended their long time interest in a young teenage sensation after believing he is headed to Barcelona in the summer.

That player happens to be none other than Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax Amsterdam, with the 19-year-old now set to move to Barcelona instead.

Sky Sports News is reporting that de Ligt is all set for a switch to the La Liga Champions after making it clear he wants to play for them instead of the Red Devils next season.

Ajax players celebrate title win with fans

De Ligt enjoyed a sensational campaign with Ajax both domestically as well as in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), where the Dutch giants were narrowly beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.

The defender captained the team and even scored in the second leg of the tie against Spurs in an unsuccessful evening overall.

However, his exploits this season have earned him offers from several European giants, with his heart seemingly set on Barcelona.

Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed that they are working on arrivals and exits in the transfer window following the successful capture of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax.

“Every year new players come in. So far we have confirmed De Jong’s signing and now we will work on bringing in others and moving players on, as is normal every summer,” Bartomeu had remarked.

“Now is not the moment to do anything. There are always new signings, but now is not the moment to talk about it.”