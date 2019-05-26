Reports: Juventus identify Premier League managerial duo as Max Allegri replacement

According to reports, Serie A giants Juventus have shortlisted Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri and Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino as replacements to the departing Massimiliano Allegri.

It was only last week, on May 17, that Allegri bid adieu to his managerial duties with the Bianconeris, where he led Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to a Serie A title. It was also his fifth Italian league triumph in a row, since joining the club in the 2014-15 season.

According to Guardian, Juventus will now look to sign either of Sarri or Pochettino, while SS Lazio’s manager Simone Inzaghi is also apparently on their radar. The English news agency also suggests that while they have not arrived at a final decision as to who should be their next manager, it seems certain that they have ruled out most of the other potential candidates.

While Allegri was a roaring success in Italy, he was not able to replicate it in Europe. Under him, Juventus reached the Champions League finals on two occasions, but never managed to win the trophy. It is hence generally believed that a new manager could help the Bianconeris challenge for the title in Europe as well, with Sarri, Pochettinho and Inzaghi all deemed capable of doing that.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Juventus would have to pay £5million to sign Maurizio Sarri unless the Italian is sacked from Chelsea before they make their move. Of late, the former Napoli manager has received a lot of criticism from fans for his playing style, despite helping his side to a third-place finish in the Premier League and a berth in the Europa League final.

At the same time, Mauricio Pochettino is preparing his side the Spurs, for Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool. Earlier this month, he had admitted that he would consider leaving North London in the summer if he does not believe in the future plans of club chairman Daniel Levy.